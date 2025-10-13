8 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed strong optimism that Ghana will soon witness the election of its first female president, citing the nation’s growing strides in promoting gender inclusion and empowerment.

Speaking at the Opening Session of the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing, Mr. Mahama reaffirmed Ghana’s dedication to advancing gender equality, urging world leaders to turn the aspirations of the Beijing Declaration into “tangible and transformative actions.”

Highlighting Ghana’s progress, the former president pointed to the historic election of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the country’s first female Vice President, describing it as a milestone in Ghana’s democratic evolution.

“My country Ghana remains steadfast in its pursuit of gender equality and the empowerment of our women. Under my leadership and in my capacity as the African Union Champion for Gender and Women’s Empowerment, the government of Ghana has taken decisive steps to mainstream gender across our national development policies,” he stated.

“These are not just symbolic gestures; they are deliberate affirmations that women deserve a seat at the table of the highest levels of decision-making,” he said. “I am confident that in the very near future, a woman will break the glass ceiling and become the President of the Republic of Ghana.”

He noted that Ghana’s achievements extend beyond symbolic representation, emphasizing the growing number of women appointed to leadership positions across government, the judiciary, the security services, and other key state institutions.Concluding his address, Mr. Mahama called on the international community to renew its collective moral and political commitment to ensure that progress in every nation fully includes women, warning that sustainable development cannot be achieved if half of humanity is left behind.