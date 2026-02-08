2 days ago

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the immediate recall of Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, following allegations of voter inducement linked to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

The directive, issued on Saturday, February 7, 2026, comes in the wake of claims that inducements were offered to delegates during the NDC’s internal contest, in which Baba Jamal was a contestant. He emerged as the winner of the primary and was subsequently selected as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso East by-election.

In a statement released by the Presidency, President Mahama explained that while allegations of vote buying had been raised against more than one aspirant in the primary, Baba Jamal stood apart as the only candidate who was, at the time, serving as a public office holder.

The statement noted that this distinction made it difficult for him to remain in office while the matter is under scrutiny.

“Although the allegations relate to multiple aspirants, the President considers the continued stay in office of a serving public officer who was directly involved in the process to be untenable under the circumstances,” the statement said.

President Mahama further indicated that the decision was informed by a public announcement from the General Secretary of the NDC, confirming that the party had initiated its own internal investigations into the alleged inducement incidents that characterised the primaries.

According to the Presidency, the recall is not intended to prejudge the outcome of the party’s ongoing probe but is rather a precautionary step aimed at safeguarding the integrity of public office.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing internal party processes, and in strict adherence to the standards of conduct expected of public officers, the President has deemed it necessary to act decisively,” the statement added.

The move, the Presidency explained, is also meant to prevent any perception of impropriety or conflict with the Government’s Code of Conduct for Political Appointees.

President Mahama has accordingly instructed the Minister for Foreign Affairs to take immediate administrative and diplomatic steps to give effect to the recall.

Baba Jamal’s recall takes effect immediately, pending the outcome of investigations by the NDC into allegations surrounding the Ayawaso East parliamentary primary, which has been marred by intense controversy over claims of vote buying and inducement of delegates.