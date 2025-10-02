2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has shed light on the tricks used by Mobile Money (MoMo) fraudsters, sharing a humorous example to caution the public.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month at Burma Hall, Burma Camp, on Wednesday, October 1, the President said some Ghanaians have cleverly turned fraudsters’ tactics into comic relief.

He recounted an incident in which a vigilant citizen pretended to be a stammerer while a scammer attempted to trick him into revealing his MoMo PIN.

“Sometimes you just entertain yourself when you hear from these people,” Mahama said. “A very cyber-aware person whom they tried to scam played along… The most interesting one is this guy who pretends to be a stammerer.”

While the story drew laughter, the President reminded Ghanaians that MoMo fraud is a serious threat. He stressed that banks and telecom operators will never call to request personal details, urging citizens to treat such calls as red flags.

Under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed and Accountable Digital Space,” the launch highlighted the growing cyber risks in Ghana’s fintech sector, which have resulted in significant financial losses.

President Mahama used the occasion to inaugurate an 18-member Joint National Cyber Security Committee, tasked with coordinating responses across government, the military, and private industry. He also announced the creation of a $50 million FinTech Growth Fund to support anti-fraud initiatives and capacity building.

Additionally, the President revealed Ghana’s plans to ratify the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, a move aimed at strengthening international collaboration in the fight against online fraud.

VIDEO BELOW: