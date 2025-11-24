4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama travelled to Salaga over the weekend to extend his condolences to his Executive Secretary, Dr. Calistus Mahama, and the entire family following the death of their mother.

The President’s visit reflected the strong bonds and mutual respect within the Presidency, as members of the administration shared in the family’s grief.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, as they joined the family to offer comfort and support.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu was also present, adding his voice to the condolences and standing in solidarity with Dr. Mahama during the period of bereavement.

The Presidency expressed its prayers for the peaceful repose of the late Madam Salomey Afishat Mahama, who passed away a few weeks ago after a short illness.

She was 80 years old.