3 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned that the rapid and unregulated growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) could unleash a new era of global misinformation if not guided by responsibility and transparency.

Speaking at the International Conference on Information Integrity in Paris, President Mahama said emerging AI tools such as deepfakes and algorithmic manipulation are blurring the line between truth and falsehood, posing a serious threat to public trust.

“If we’re to build a sustainable planet, we must also make an informed public. While AI offers immense opportunities for innovation, it also amplifies the risk of misinformation and economic disruption,” he stated.

He emphasized that deepfakes and synthetic media are reshaping how societies perceive reality, urging nations to adopt collective measures to ensure AI serves humanity’s best interests.

“Our task must be to harness AI responsibly, promote transparency, and ensure technological progress strengthens rather than erodes public confidence,” he added.

President Mahama called on global leaders to treat misinformation with the same urgency as economic and security concerns, warning that disinformation is distorting elections, undermining climate action, and fueling global instability.

He also advocated for greater investment in independent journalism, describing it as vital to democracy and peace.

“Independent journalism is not a luxury; it is a public good. When journalists hold governments accountable, democracy endures,” he said.

Mr. Mahama concluded by urging a united global effort to defend truth and integrity in the digital age, stressing that “the world must invest in truth as deliberately as it invests in infrastructure, energy, or defence.”