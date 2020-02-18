54 minutes ago

The police are investigating a sodomy case involving a primary school teacher and a 17-year-old Form Two student.

Jefferson Mwinzi, a teacher at Tanganyika primary school in Kitui Rural, Kenya is facing sodomy charges for allegedly engaging in the unnatural sexual act with a secondary school student.

According to the mother of the minor QM, her son sneaked from school on January 23 and travelled to Kwanza Vonza center where the accused teacher resides.

“The school called me on January 27 informing me that my son had sneaked out to evade punishment for mobile phone possession contrary to school rules,” QM told journalists in Kitui town.

She later made a missing person report at Kitui police station seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of her son who later resurfaced on February 4 but was arrested the day after.

The woman said that during interrogations, her son disclosed that he had been staying with his former Kiswahili teacher at Mandongoi primary in Kitui Rural, prompting the arrest of the suspect.

“My son, in the presence of the teacher, police officers, my sister and I narrated how Mr. Mwinzi repeatedly forced him into the condemnable act.

“He also threatened with dire consequences if he dared disclose the ordeal to anyone insinuating that he had enlisted him into Illuminati,” said the distressed mother.

Confirming the incident, Kitui Deputy County Police Commander Julius Muthini said they would leave no stone unturned to ensure justice is served.

Mr. Muthini also said the suspect recorded a statement and was released on Ksh50,000 police bail pending the conclusion of investigations and arraignment.

Source: K24 Digital