20 hours ago

A tense and solemn mood engulfed the Adabraka District Court on Friday, August 8, 2025, as Bright Aweh, the man accused of murdering Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, was remanded into police custody for two weeks.

Aweh, believed to be the last person to see the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) officer alive, will remain in custody as the Ghana Police Service continues its intensive investigations.

The case has been adjourned to August 22, 2025.

The brutal killing of 38-year-old Amoah has shocked the nation, drawing attention to the rising tide of violent crime in Ghana.

Amoah was reported missing on July 3, 2025, after leaving his home in Ashongman Estate to meet a friend. Five days later, his partially burnt body was discovered in a gutter at Abuom Junction, near Kwabenya.

What began as a suspected kidnapping was reclassified as murder following forensic evidence uncovered by police investigators. The charred remains pointed to a horrifying level of violence that has left the family and public reeling.

Outside the courtroom, Amoah’s sister, Vesta Amoah, spoke through tears, calling for swift justice.

“All that we’re asking is for justice to prevail. He was our lastborn. My mother is really broken; we are unable to eat or sleep. We’re full of pain. It’s always a foolish case; anytime someone is dead, we pray this time round justice will prevail.”

The CID continues to piece together the chain of events leading to Amoah’s death, with the case attracting significant public interest due to both the victim’s role in national security and the disturbing details surrounding the crime.