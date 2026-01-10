31 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and former Chief Executive Officer of UT Bank, Captain (Rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has called on Ghanaians—particularly players in the business community—to rally behind the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to enable it to deliver on its mandate.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the CEO’s Summit and Hangout held on January 9, 2026, at Big Joe’s Garden in Tema Community 7, Capt Amoabeng shared insights into the prevailing mood within the business community.

According to him, while there are early signs of progress under the new government, investor confidence remains guarded, largely due to concerns that recent gains could be reversed.

He explained that many business leaders are adopting a wait-and-see approach, noting that the government is still in its early days.

“What I think is that CEOs will have to accept the reality. Even though the government is making efforts, there is still cautious optimism. People are holding back on investments because they fear the progress may reverse. It’s only one year into the government,” he said.

Despite the caution, Capt Amoabeng acknowledged that the government has made a promising start and deserves the support of citizens and the private sector.

He urged Ghanaians to actively back President John Dramani Mahama and his administration to ensure the expected outcomes are achieved.

“I think we should believe in the government—this NDC government—and give the president and his team all the support they need. We shouldn’t just hold back. This is the time to move forward and help bring about real change in the lives of the people of Ghana,” he added.

Touching on leadership and corporate governance, Capt Amoabeng cautioned organisations against poor recruitment practices, stressing the importance of hiring individuals who can be held accountable.

He observed that many institutions struggle or collapse because they recruit the wrong people and lack the courage or systems to enforce discipline, often due to family ties, social affiliations, or external influence.

“Most times, people employ the wrong people and cannot sack them—either because of family ties, church connections, or pressure from traditional authorities. But such people end up killing the business. That is how most companies die. If you know you cannot fire someone when they do wrong, then don’t hire them,” he advised.

The CEO’s Summit and Hangout brought together business leaders and entrepreneurs to deliberate on leadership, governance, and the role of the private sector in driving national development.