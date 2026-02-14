7 hours ago

Ghana’s teenage midfielder Prince Amoako Jr continued his remarkable rise in Danish football by scoring the winning goal for FC Nordsjaelland in a 2-1 victory over FC Copenhagen on Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old struck in the 80th minute to seal all three points in the Danish Superliga clash, capping another influential performance in what has been a breakthrough campaign.

Amoako’s latest goal takes his tally of direct goal involvements to 10 in the Danish Superliga this season, six goals and four assists, underlining his growing importance to Nordsjaelland’s attacking play.

Calm beyond his years and increasingly decisive in key moments, the Ghanaian has become one of the league’s standout young performers. With his 19th birthday just days away, Amoako is already playing with the confidence and composure of a seasoned professional.

His late winner against Copenhagen not only secured a significant result for Nordsjaelland but also reinforced the sense that Danish football may be witnessing the emergence of its next young star.