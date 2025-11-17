18 minutes ago

Viktoria Plzeň forward Prince Adu Kwabena has expressed his joy and gratitude after making his senior debut for Ghana in Friday’s Kirin Cup clash against Japan — a moment he described as a dream come true.

The 22-year-old came on in the second half to replace Antoine Semenyo during Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to the Samurai Blue in Nagoya. Despite playing just 35 minutes, Adu Kwabena made a lively impression, showcasing his movement and intent as he stakes a claim for a permanent spot in Otto Addo’s World Cup-bound squad.

“To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe,” the striker posted on Instagram, alongside photos from his debut.

Adu Kwabena is among a new wave of emerging talents being assessed by Addo as Ghana fine-tunes its squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America. His recent form in Europe has been eye-catching — six goals across all competitions for Viktoria Plzeň, including a stunning strike against AS Roma in a historic UEFA Europa League win at the Stadio Olimpico.

The former Bechem United star is expected to add to his impressive outing with the Black Stars during his cameo appearance against Japan, in Tuesday’s friendly against South Korea in Seoul, as the Black Stars look to bounce back and build momentum heading into a crucial year.