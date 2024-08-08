3 hours ago

Former Bibiani Goldstars FC forward Prince Kwabena Owusu has signed a two-year contract with Al-Alhadayah SC, a club in Saudi Arabia's third division.

This move, which will keep him at the club until 2026, comes after Owusu declined to extend his stay with the Miners.

Despite interest from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, Owusu opted to make a move to the Middle East.

His tenure at Goldstars was marked by significant contributions, especially after the club's promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 2021.

Owusu was instrumental in their success, notably scoring 19 goals in Division One League Zone Two, which earned him the Top Scorer award.

During his time in the Ghana Premier League, Owusu netted 16 goals and provided seven assists in 86 appearances across three campaigns.

Over four seasons with Bibiani Goldstars, he played more than 100 games and scored over 35 goals. Owusu also boasts international experience, having played for Ghana's U23 team.