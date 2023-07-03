2 hours ago

Ghanaian winger Prince Obeng Ampem continues to impress during the pre-season as he scored his second goal for NK Rijeka in a dominant 3-0 victory over Slovenian side NK Bravo.

The former WAFA star displayed an outstanding performance in the pre-season match, showcasing his skills with a delicate penalty chip over the opposing goalkeeper in the 65th minute, securing a convincing 3-0 win for the Whites.

NK Rijeka's head coach, Sergej Jakirović, must be pleased with his team's form in pre-season, having won two out of three matches.

The coach will undoubtedly hope that the team maintains this strong form as they head into the new season.

In the previous 2022/23 season, Ampem demonstrated his prowess, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 35 appearances for NK Rijeka.

With his impressive performances during pre-season, he seems determined to continue making an impact in the upcoming season.