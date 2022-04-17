4 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars relied on their solid home record to deflate a spirited Great Olympics side in their match day 25 clash at the Dun's Park in Bibiani on Sunday afternoon.

It was their tenth home win this season in the Ghana Premier League as they handed Olympics a 2-1 defeat.

The away side started the game on a good note as they were posing all the questions to the home side and it was no surprise when Olympics opened the scores in the 22nd minute through Maxwell Abbey Qauye.

Gold Stars drew level in the 35th minute of the game as Yahaya Adramani sent a thunderbolt of a strike into the Olympics goal to make it 1-1.

There was nothing to separate both sides despite several opportunities as the first half of the match ended 1-1.

Former Medeama striker Prince Opoku Agyemang gave the host all three points with an impressive strike from 25 yards to hand his side all the three points.