5 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Prince Osei Owusu made an immediate impact after coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute, netting Toronto FC's eighth goal of the night in the 80th minute.

Owusu expertly finished a pass from Federico Bernardeschi, capping off a remarkable offensive performance.

In a dominant display, Toronto FC secured a commanding 8-1 victory over CS Saint-Laurent in the second leg of the Canadian Championship quarter-finals, sealing an impressive 11-1 aggregate triumph.

The goal-scoring exhibition began with Deandre Kerr's first-half hat-trick, with goals in the 12th, 14th, and 43rd minutes.

Kerr's efforts were supported by assists from Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Derrick Etienne Jr.

Toronto FC continued their onslaught in the second half, with Cassius Mailula and Etienne Jr. extending the lead with goals in the 50th and 56th minutes, respectively.

An own goal by Saint-Laurent defender Nathan Goulet further widened the gap, before Kerr added his fourth goal in the 72nd minute, assisted by TFC II midfielder Andrei Dumitru.

Despite Saint-Laurent managing a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Rickson Aristilde, it did little to change the outcome of the match.

With this resounding victory, Toronto FC advances to the semifinals of the Canadian Championship, showcasing their offensive prowess and solidifying their position as strong contenders in the competition.