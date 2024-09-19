48 minutes ago

Former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe, fondly known as the 'Prince of Goals', was given a special reception upon his return to Saudi Arabia, where he visited his former club Al-Ettifaq FC.

Tagoe, who enjoyed a successful stint with the Saudi Pro League side from 2007 to 2009, is remembered as one of the finest Ghanaian players to have played in the Gulf region.

During his visit, Tagoe was honored with a plaque of recognition and an Al-Ettifaq jersey, celebrating his contributions to the club.

He also spent time with the youth team and is reportedly being considered for a scouting role with the club.

Expressing his gratitude, Tagoe shared his excitement on social media: "Family, words will fail me in expressing the joy I feel in my heart for the opportunity to be with you once again and the love I have for you all.

A humbling appreciative thank you to all who made this visit memorable, God bless you all! Wishing my beloved Ettifaq good luck in tomorrow’s game."

Tagoe's visit to Saudi Arabia also coincided with Al-Ettifaq's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, which he attended at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Friday.