4 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Prince Tagoe has disclosed how he spurned the chance to play for French giants Paris Saint Germain(PSG) to remain with Hearts of Oak.

He says that he had the opportunity to have moved to the French side in 2006 when he was leading to top-scorers chart in the domestic league but waited to be crowned the goal king before joining a Saudi side for megabucks a year later.

According to the prince of goals as Tagoe is affectionately called, Afriyie Barnieh should not be in a rush to leave Hearts amidst his contract standoff with the club.

“I rejected an offer from PSG in 2006 to complete a season at Hearts of Oak and I was the top scorer.

“I moved to Saudi Arabia for €2m the following year and had good offers from Europe. Afriyie Barnieh shouldn’t rush to leave Hearts of Oak,” Prince Tagoe said.