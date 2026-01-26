2 hours ago

The Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has officially opened a two-day Capacity Building Workshop in partnership with the Bank of Ghana, aimed at enhancing the ability of media professionals to report accurately on the country’s economic policies and financial developments.

The workshop, held under the theme “Resetting the Economy: The Role of Journalists, News Publishers, and Media Owners,” brought together 45 participants, including 44 media practitioners and one media consultant.

It seeks to deepen understanding of monetary policy, inflation trends, foreign exchange mechanisms, banking sector resilience, and digital finance innovations.

In a welcome address, David Sitsope Tamakloe, President of PRINPAG, expressed gratitude to the Bank of Ghana for sponsoring and supporting the initiative.

He highlighted that the workshop was a direct follow-up to discussions held during the Bank’s New Year Media Engagement, where officials emphasized the crucial role of the media in shaping public understanding and confidence in economic policies.

“Communication is policy,” he quoted First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, stressing that accurate and balanced reporting significantly influences market stability and public confidence.

Tamakloe further emphasized that the media has a shared responsibility to interpret complex data-driven decisions, contextualize institutional reforms, and explain the impact of economic measures on households and businesses.

The President noted that 2025 was a year of “difficult but necessary adjustment,” during which the media’s role in informing the public and promoting financial stability was critical.

He urged participants to fully engage in the workshop, ask probing questions, and seize the opportunity to enhance their reporting skills for the benefit of national economic literacy.

The workshop is expected to provide participants with practical tools to translate complex monetary policies into accessible reporting, thereby strengthening the partnership between the Fourth Estate and one of the key pillars of the economic architecture.

Resource persons from the Bank of Ghana and other disciplines will lead sessions, offering insights into the central bank’s strategies for economic stabilization and growth.

By the end of the two-day program, PRINPAG aims to equip journalists and media owners with enhanced capacity to deliver informed, responsible, and impactful economic reporting, reinforcing the media’s role as a stabilizing force in the economy.