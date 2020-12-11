2 hours ago

The fire gutted three-bedroom bungalow which was completed a few weeks ago

The private residence of the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has been gutted by fire, local reports say.

Reportghana.com filed that three-bedroom bungalow which was completed a few weeks ago but yet to be occupied by the MCE had all valuable assets in one of the three rooms completely destroyed by the fire.

Even though personnel of the Ghana fire service who doused the fire are yet to conclude their investigations, the MCE says he suspects foul play.

He has accused supporters of the defeated Wa Central NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Hajia Humu Awudu as the mastermind behind what he describes as arson.

The MCE and other NPP stalwarts in the region have been accused by the supporters of the NDC of working against the parliamentary candidate.