1 hour ago

Private senior high schools participating in the government’s pilot Free Senior High School (SHS) expansion programme say they are fully prepared to welcome their first cohort of students starting Monday.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Friday, October 17, Naphtali Kyei-Baffour, spokesperson for the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools (CHOPSS), confirmed that approximately 25,000 students have been placed in 70 selected private schools across the country.

“Yes, indeed we are expecting quite a number of students to report to the SHSs. That is the 70 that are part of the piloting system we are doing. We are expecting to receive almost 25,000 of them,” he said.

According to him, some of the students had already visited their schools for prospectuses and orientation ahead of full enrolment.

“Some of them have started coming for their prospectus and are ready to join just as they have been posted. We are ready — in terms of facilities, preparedness, and everything, we are ready to receive them. We are expecting that they come to the various schools from Monday,” he added.

This announcement comes after confirmation from the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) that 25,000 students have been placed in private SHSs under the new initiative.

The government’s pilot programme aims to alleviate congestion in public schools and phase out the double-track system by utilising available capacity in accredited private institutions.

Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah, Executive Director of GNACOPS, stated that 70 private schools from all 16 regions have been selected for the pilot, which represents 44,000 available spaces. The initial placement of 25,000 students is seen as a significant step toward maximizing that capacity.

To support the initiative, the government will provide an annual subvention of GHS994 per student, covering tuition for day students. This arrangement was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and CHOPSS. Parents opting to board their children will be required to cover the difference between the government’s contribution and the school’s boarding fees.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu explained that the programme is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure equitable access to quality education in both public and private schools. The integration of private institutions is also expected to foster greater collaboration within the education sector.

CHOPSS President I.K. Mensah has welcomed the initiative, noting that discussions are underway to expand the programme and potentially adjust the funding structure in future phases.