8 hours ago

Professor Joseph Aggrey-Fynn, a Professor of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has urged the government to reconsider its decision to exclude artisanal fishermen from the annual fishing closed season.

He argued that the exemption lacks scientific justification and could undermine efforts to replenish Ghana’s dwindling fish stocks, as artisanal fishermen also contribute to the depletion of marine resources.

Speaking during his inaugural lecture, Prof Aggrey-Fynn emphasized that all categories of fishers must participate in the closed season for it to be effective. “Closed season is for all fishers, but this year, canoe fishermen were excluded. This is not ideal because they are part of the problem. We are not saying they are causing illegal fishing, but their activities still impact fish stocks, so why exclude them?” he asked.

Prof Aggrey-Fynn, who is also the Founding Director of the Institute for Oil and Gas at UCC, delivered his lecture on the topic: “Ghana’s declining fisheries resources: Reality or myth.” He highlighted the fisheries sector’s contribution to the national economy and food security, noting that it accounts for 1.2 percent of GDP and provides about 60 percent of Ghana’s annual protein needs.

However, he expressed concern over the rapid depletion of key species, particularly sardinella, attributing it to overexploitation, poor fisheries management, and climatic factors. While the annual fishing closed season is intended to mitigate these challenges, it often faces resistance from fishing communities, who cite economic hardship during the shutdown.

Prof Aggrey-Fynn acknowledged the economic difficulties but stressed that the measure is necessary for long-term sustainability. He suggested providing alternative livelihoods to reduce fishers’ dependence on fishing. “In some fishing communities, a few fishermen are wealthier than lecturers, but most are struggling. We need to create opportunities that improve their lives,” he said.

He also called for a shift in consumer preferences away from overexploited, high-priced, and endangered species such as squid, shrimps, and snappers, encouraging the consumption of lesser-known but equally nutritious fish to help conserve the country’s aquatic resources.