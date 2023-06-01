1 hour ago

Renowned Ghanaian poet and author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo has died after a short illness at the age of 81 years.

The famous writer of ‘The Dilemma of a Ghost’ died in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

According to a statement from her family, the former Education Minister born on March 23, 1942, died peacefully at home.

“…..With deep sorrow but in the hope of the resurrection, informs the general public that our beloved relative and writer passed away in the early hours of this morning Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a short illness.”

“Funeral arrangements would be announced in due course,” the statement added.

The family requests of the general public privacy in its difficult moments of grief.

Her passing leaves a void in the literary world, as she touched the hearts and minds of readers worldwide with her insightful and thought-provoking works.

Source: Newsalertgh.com