The Head of the Department of Global Health at the University of Ghana’s School of Public Health, Professor John Amuasi, has called for the responsible and strategic adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teaching, research, and clinical training.

Speaking on the topic “Integrating AI-powered Research Assistance Tools into Health Science Education” at the 11th Summer School of the College of Health Sciences, Prof. Amuasi highlighted the transformative potential of AI in academia and healthcare practice.

“AI is here to stay. We must learn to use it responsibly and effectively to enhance our teaching, research, and clinical work,” he said.

He urged faculty to view AI as a supportive companion capable of simplifying academic and professional tasks, adding, “We need to adopt AI; it will make our work easier.”

Prof. Amuasi demonstrated how AI tools can enrich simulation and experiential learning, deliver personalized feedback, and strengthen both technical and interpersonal training. However, he cautioned that the effectiveness of AI depends on the quality of human input.

“It’s all about the right prompt. The quality of your results depends on how well you guide the tool. When you feed it with garbage, it will give you garbage,” he explained.

The session, held under the theme “Integrating AI-powered Assistance Tools into Healthcare and Clinical Training,” also featured practical demonstrations on ergonomics and physiotherapy, emphasising the importance of physical wellbeing for academics and healthcare professionals who spend long hours using computers.

Closing the session, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Professor Christian Agyare, encouraged faculty to embrace innovation rather than resist it.

“Scientists are making life easier for us, but how do we come on board? We need to change the notion that AI is making our students lazy. We need to harness what we have; let’s take advantage of AI,” he said.

