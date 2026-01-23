22 minutes ago

NPP's 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Cape Coast North, Ekow Awusi has accused former Minister of Environment, Professor Frempong Boateng of hypocrisy and benefitting from the illegal mining he claims to have fought.

Frempong Boateng, who is facing a dismissal charge from the NPP over his recent description of the party as fake, wrote a damning report against the Akufo-Addo government's anti galamsey fight, and his report was used as a weapon by the opposition in the lead up to the 2024 election.

In an interview on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday January 20, Prof. Frempong mentioned Ekow Awusi as one who was behind the missing escavators during his time as Minister.

However, Ekow Awusi, who was Director of Operations of GalamStop, an inter ministerial anti galamsey task force has responded angrily, also alleging that Prof. Frempong Boateng, rather benefited from galamsey, contrary to his public posture of claiming to have fought it.

He accused Prof. Frempong Boateng of not disclosing seized gold which were handed over to him by the task force, and also releasing confiscated escavators with links to his son.

"All the gold we seized we handed over to you. Where are all the seized gold we handed over to you?," Ekow Awusi asked in his viral video.

"Whenever we arrest and seize escavators, you come in and get them released. Little did we know they were for Joojo Frempong Boateng. You were supposed to fight galamsey but your own son was a chief galamsayer. You were benefitting. The sort of things you did at your ministry, some of us are just quiet because of the party, " Ekow Awusi added, and dared Prof. Frempong Boateng to ''go and sue me if it is not true."

On the report Prof. Frempong Boateng wrote which he damned the Akufo-Addo government's anti galamsey fight, Horace Ewusi accused the former Minister of concocting the report to run down the NPP and the Akufo-Addo government out of bitterness, claiming that as the field man who reported to the Minister, his reports were never captured by Prof. Frempong Boateng.

"You deliberately put in a fake report in an election year just to discredit the NPP and the government out of bitterness," Awusi said,

"You were never in the forest. I was the one there and I gave you all the report. What you put in your report was fake and concocted by you just to discredit the NPP and the government out of bitterness."

"I challenge you to sue me if you deny what I'm saying," the 2024 NPP PC added.