A Political Scientist at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Jonathan Asante Otchere, has described as strategic reports that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has selected former Education Minister Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

Sources close to the NDC Monday disclosed that the former president has finally settled on the former Vice-Chancellor of UCC to complement him into the upcoming election.

The official announcement, 3news.com gathers, will be made later Monday by the former president when he meets with the National Executive Council (NEC) and the Council of Elders of the NDC.

Reacting to the news on TV3’s New Day, the UCC Political Science Lecturer observed that such a decision by the largest opposition party is commendable.

“For such a decision to come from the biggest opposition party in the country, under the leadership of John Mahama, I think it is a very fantastic decision, it is a strategic one,” Mr Asante Otchere told Berla Mundi.

He said Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a fantastic woman who has got very good human relations and that her nomination is deserving.

He added that if the former Education Minister is later confirmed, it will endear the hearts of many women to the NDC.

“I think that women can now doff their hats too. I think that they should now be proud that for the first time a woman has been nominated to the position of vying for the vice-presidential slot.”