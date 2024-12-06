25 minutes ago

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the former Vice Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has demonstrated an act of kindness by covering the medical expenses of a 3-year-old boy in need of urgent heart surgery.

The young child, who had been diagnosed with a congenital heart condition known as a hole in the heart, was facing life-threatening health challenges.

After learning about the boy’s condition and the family's inability to afford the required treatment, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stepped in to help.

She took it upon herself to ensure that the child underwent the critical surgery, which will significantly improve his chances of survival and quality of life.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who has long been an advocate for social justice and equitable healthcare, expressed her deep concern for the well-being of vulnerable children in the country.

In her statement, she emphasized the importance of compassion and solidarity in times of crisis, urging others to extend help where they can.

The surgery was successful, and the boy is now on the road to recovery. The grateful family expressed their profound thanks to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang for her generosity and selflessness.

This noble gesture has not only alleviated the child’s suffering but has also highlighted the need for greater attention to healthcare access in Ghana, particularly for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.