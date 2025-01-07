23 minutes ago

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has officially assumed the role of Vice President of Ghana following her swearing-in on January 7, 2025.

The ceremony took place at the iconic Independence Square in Accra, where Chief Justice Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo administered the oath of office.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who served as the running mate to President-elect John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 general elections, has made history as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

Mahama secured a decisive victory over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to reclaim the presidency for his second term.

Her swearing-in marks a significant moment in Ghana’s political landscape, as Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s extensive experience in education and governance positions her to bring fresh perspectives to national policies.

Her leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing gender equality, education reform, and youth empowerment throughout the country.