9 hours ago

The Vice President-elect, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has visited the Kantamanto Market to sympathise with traders who were displaced following a devastating fire outbreak on Thursday, January 2, 2024.

During her visit on Saturday, January 4, 2024, Professor Opoku-Agyemang interacted with affected traders to understand the extent of their losses and offer her support.

The visit was noted by Graphic Online in a post on X, stating, "Vice President-elect Naana Opoku-Agyemang at Kantamanto for first-hand information on fire disaster."

The fire, which started at dawn, ravaged large sections of the market, destroying over 7,000 shops and affecting more than 30,000 traders.

Goods worth millions of cedis were reduced to ashes, leaving many traders counting their losses.

Meanwhile, some affected traders have started to rebuild their stalls.