Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has paid a visit to the family of murdered Business Man and staunch member of the NDC, Mr. Akwasi Banahene

Madam Opkoku Agyemang led a team of party big wigs to commiserate with the bereaved family over the death of Mr Banahene, who was shot dead on Friday by unknown assailants.

She is already on a campaign tour in the Brong Ahafo Region and was escorted by the MP for Asunafo North Honourable Collins Dawda.

Also among the team that made the visit on Monday was the former deputy minister of education and MP for North Tong Constituency Honourable Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, former health minister Dr Alex Segbefia, former National organisers Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan and other constituency executive.

The death of the constituency financier for Asunafo North in the Ahafo region, has raised eyebrows over the safety of political activists in the run up to the 2020 elections as the identities of those behind the act remain unknown

He was shot on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence at Mim in the same region when he had just returned from work, reports say.

His body has since been deposited at the Goaso Municipal Hospital for autopsy as Police yet to issue any statement on the incident.