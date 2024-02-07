6 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Professor JK Mintah to lead the vacant Technical Director role as it has been vacant since the departure of the German technical director, Bernhard Lippert.

Bernard Lipperd was in charge of Ghana’s Technical Director role for almost 3 years. He quit the role in October 2023.

GFA president Kurt Okraku confirmed Professor Minatah’s appointment in Kumasi when speaking to the press on Wednesday.

Professor Mintah’s job description includes refining coaching methodologies, fostering talent identification and scouting networks, and strengthening partnerships with domestic and international stakeholders.

Also, he will be responsible for the strategy, development, and technical direction of the Technical Directorate, the preparation and implementation of technical programmes at the grassroots, juvenile and National Teams thereby preparing football coaches and footballers for the future.

Born Joseph Kwame Mintah, he is an Associate Professor of Physical Education and Sport Psychology. He was one of the sixteen pioneers to graduate with a Bachelor of Education Degree in Physical Education from the University of Cape Coast in Ghana in 1990.

He is expected to share his vast experience with Ghana football.