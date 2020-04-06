2 hours ago

In this edition of our profiling, the focus is on Ben Fokuo, Head Coach of Ghana’s Under-17s, Black Starlets. He is a former international who now Coaches Division One side Kpando Heart of Lions.

Full Name: Ben Fokuo

Place of birth: Chiraa

Nickname: Falcao

Age: 58

Ben Fokuo hails from Banda Ahenkro but was born in Chiraa, Bono Ahafo on 2nd September, 1962. He had his early childhood and college education at Urban Council middle school Chiraa.

As an offensive midfielder and nicknamed Falcao, he began his football career at Bofoakwa Tano FC in 1980. He spent two years with “Bofo” and moved to city rivals B/A United FC in 1982 in a controversial cross-city transfer before swapping Sunyani for Accra in 1984 to join Accra Great Olympics.

Ben Fokuo featured for the Black Stars competitively for one year, 1984-85. With time, he struggled to command regular playing time due to competition for places in the team. He then moved to Ghapoha Football Club, Tema in 1990 and played for the Harbour Warriors for a period of six years, his longest stint with a Club side and retired in 1997.

In the area of coaching, he had the opportunity to participate in various coaching courses and holds the following certifications:

2014 – The World Coaches Instructor Course by KNVG/PFAG – Lizzy’s Sports Complex, Accra, Ghana

2013 – Caf License “A” Course – Ghanaian Soccer Centre of Excellence, Ghana

2011 – Caf License “B” Course – Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Ghana

2009 – Win Africa Coaching Course – Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Ghana

2009 – International D.F.B. Coaching Course “A” Licence – Sport Centre Hennef, Germany

2008 – 2nd International D.F.B. Soccer Coaching Coure “B” License Sport Centre Hennef, Germany

1999 – Intermediate Soccer Coaching Course – National Sports College, Winneba – Ghana

Ben Fokuo was one of the four young coaches sponsored by the Ghana Football Association to Germany for the UEFA Licence “A” and “B” Coaching Courses to spearhead Ghana’s 5-year football development plan under the leadership of the late Ben Koufie and came out successfully. He, together with other coaches, scouted and formed the first female national team in Ghana.

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2020 – Date – Head Coach – Ghana National (U-17) Male Team

2015 – Date – Head Coach – Kpando Heart of Lions (Division One)

2014 – 2016 - Assistant Coach – Ghana National (U-17) Female Team

2013 – 2015 – Assistant Coach – Kpando Heart of Lions (Ghana Premier League)

2011 – 2012 – Assistant Coach – Ghana National (U-20) Female Soccer Team, Black Princesses

2010 – Head Coach – Swedru All Blacks (First Division)

2010 – Assistant Coach- Ghana National (U-20) Female Soccer Team, Black Princesses

2008 – Assistant Coach- Ghana National Senior Female Soccer Team, Black Queens

2007 – Assistant Coach – Ghana National (U-20) Female Team, Black Princesses

2006 – Assistant Coach – Ghana National Senior Female Team, Black Queens

2005 – Head Coach – King Solomon Football Club (First Division)

2004 – Assistant Coach-Ghana National (U-19) Female Soccer Team, Assistant Coach of the Senior National Female Team, Black Queens

2003 – Head Coach – Sportnet Football Club (First Division)

2002 – Head Coach – Odupong Heroes Football Club (First Division)

2001 – Assistant Coach – Ghapoha Football Club (Premier Division)

HONOURS

2016 – Qualification to Women’s U-17 World Cup as Assistant Coach.

2014 – Qualification to Women’s U-17 World Cup as Assistant Coach.

2012 – Qualification to Women’s U-20 World Cup in Japan as Assistant Coach.

2011 – Silver Medalist – All Africa Games – Mozambique - Maputo as Asst. Coach 2010 – Qualification to Women’s U-20 World Cup as Assistant Coach.

2008 – Qualification to Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea as Assistant Coach.

2007 – Qualification to All Africa Games (Women’s team) in Algeria as Assistant Coach.

1985 – WINNER – S.C.S.A Cup in Burkina Faso as a Black Stars player.

BRONZE MEDALIST – ALL AFRICAN GAMES, Algeria

GOLD MEDALIST – U-19 Invitational Tournament in Lagos, Nigeria as Assistant Coach.

BRONZE MEDALIST – African Women Nations Cup in South Africa as Asst. Coach of the Ghana Senior Women team.

Coach Ben Fokuo is happily married and blessed with two children.