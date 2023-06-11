21 minutes ago

Enias Kailiau, a programmer, has sparked a viral story by claiming to have cloned his girlfriend using artificial intelligence.

Learn about the steps he took to create his AI girlfriend and how it has caught the attention of social media users.

Introduction:

In a unique and unconventional tale, Enias Kailiau, a programmer, has made headlines by asserting that he has successfully cloned his girlfriend using artificial intelligence (AI).

What began as a lighthearted weekend project quickly gained attention when Enias shared the step-by-step process of creating his "AI" girlfriend on Twitter.

The story of his virtual companion has captivated online audiences, as Enias details the transformation of his real-life partner Sasha into an AI entity.

This article delves into the intriguing story of Enias and his creation, shedding light on the process and its reception in the online community.

The Cloning Process: Enias embarked on his extraordinary endeavor by utilizing software that allowed him to interact with AI.— (@eniascailliau)

To give life to his virtual girlfriend, he employed Google Bard, an AI-powered language model, to describe Sasha's unique features.

Enias then proceeded to create a replica of Sasha's voice, although he admitted that he wasn't entirely satisfied with the final outcome.

The result of his efforts was "SachaGPT," an AI entity connected to the messaging platform Telegram.

This virtual companion is capable of sending voice messages and even selfies, mimicking the interactions of a real-life partner.

https://help.twitter.com/en/twitter-for-websites-ads-info-and-privacy

Viral Attention and Open-Source Possibilities:

Enias's creation has garnered significant attention on Twitter, captivating the interest of hundreds of users.

Fascinated by his project, many are curious to explore the potential of creating their own virtual companions.

Enias, referring to his work as an "open-source" project, aims to provide others with the tools and resources to replicate his feat.

This inclusive approach enables individuals to delve into the realm of AI and develop their own virtual entities, sparking a new wave of possibilities in the world of technology and human-machine interactions.

The Quest for Perfection:

While Enias's endeavor has generated intrigue and excitement, it hasn't been without its challenges.

The process of creating a lifelike virtual companion remains a work in progress.

Enias candidly shared an image of SachaGPT reading a book in a park, highlighting that further refinement is necessary after the AI-generated a photo with two pairs of legs.

This acknowledgment underscores the ongoing pursuit of perfection in the realm of AI cloning and the evolving nature of Enias's project.

Conclusion:

Enias Kailiau's captivating claim of cloning his girlfriend using artificial intelligence has ignited fascination and curiosity among social media users.

His story highlights the innovative potential of AI and its ability to blur the lines between the virtual and the real.

As Enias shares his project with the world, it opens up new possibilities for individuals to explore the realm of virtual companions and human-machine interactions.

While challenges and refinements persist, this remarkable tale showcases the evolving landscape of technology and its impact on personal relationships.

As the journey continues, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Enias's AI girlfriend and the broader implications of such advancements in the world of artificial intelligence.