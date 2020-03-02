21 minutes ago

Nzema Kotoko SC striker Agyenim Boateng is a hot commodity as the prolific attacker scored his 50th goal in the lower tier of Ghana football the last three seasons.

The striker netted a hattrick against Kotoko slayers Asokwa Deportivo in their Division One league encounter to help his side earn a 3-1 triumph.

Boateng has been in fine form this season scoring nine goals in eleven games for his side Nzema Kotoko.

Before the start of the 2020 league season he had scored 41 goals for Nzema Kotoko in the lower tier with the break down as follows.

The prolific goal poacher scored 11 goals in the 2017 season, 19 goals the next season and added 11 in 2018.

It means Boateng has now scored 50 goals in 79 appearances for Nzema Kotoko SC.

His form has alerted clubs in the Ghana Premier League who all want to acquire the services of the next big thing to emerge from the lower tier after the exploits of Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang.

The prolific striker from the Division One will hope to propel his side to the upper echelons of the Ghana League but before that he must help his team attain promotion.