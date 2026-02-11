3 hours ago

Legal practitioner Osei Barima has clarified that under Ghanaian law, promises made by men during moments of intimacy do not carry legal force and cannot be enforced in court.

Speaking on Angel FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Lawyer Barima explained that for an agreement or promise to be legally binding, it must meet specific legal requirements, which are absent in such situations.

“There is no law that binds promises a man makes during sex,” he stated, adding that statements made in emotionally charged or intimate moments do not constitute valid contracts.

According to him, the law requires clear intention, sober judgment, mutual consent, and defined terms for a promise to be enforceable. Promises made during intimate encounters, particularly at moments of heightened emotion, do not satisfy these conditions.

He stressed that courts do not recognise such statements as serious contractual commitments, noting that they are often made without proper intention or capacity to create legal obligations.

Lawyer Barima advised the public, especially women, to be cautious about relying on verbal promises made in private or emotionally charged circumstances.

“The law does not consider such promises binding,” he said, urging people to seek clarity and formal agreements where serious commitments are involved.

Source: MyNewsGh.com