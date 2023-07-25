30 minutes ago

Ghanaian international Richmond Badu is gearing up for an exciting season ahead as he prepares to feature for KV Oostende in the Belgian Challenger Pro League during the 2023/24 football season.

The 21-year-old talented goalkeeper has been a part of KV Oostende's youth sides for the past four years, where he has showcased his potential and skill on the field.

Through hard work and dedication, Badu has climbed through the ranks, catching the eye of the technical handlers who have recognized his development and growth.

Impressed with his progress, the club's technical team has made the decision to promote Richmond Badu to the first team, giving him an opportunity to train alongside the senior players during the ongoing pre-season training.

Although he may not be the first-choice goalkeeper at the moment, Badu's inclusion in the first team is a testament to his talent and potential.

He is set to be registered for the upcoming 2023/24 Belgian Challenger Pro League campaign, where he will have a chance to prove himself on the pitch.

As the season progresses and games pile up, Richmond Badu will have the chance to showcase his abilities and compete for playing time, aiming to make a significant impact for KV Oostende.

With his determination and skill, the young goalkeeper is undoubtedly one to watch for the future, and his journey in the Belgian football scene is set to be an exciting one.