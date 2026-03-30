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The tragic killing of 37-year-old Ghanaian doctoral student Akpene Tetteh in the United States has sparked grief and renewed concern, as investigators continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death.

Tetteh was shot in broad daylight in early February, with police reporting that the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Responding officers found her lying in the street with life-threatening injuries. She was subsequently pronounced dead, marking a devastating end to what many describe as a life of promise and purpose.

Authorities confirmed that a teenager was arrested near the scene shortly after the shooting. The suspect has since been charged as an adult and remains in custody, with the case expected to proceed to the Superior Court. While initial police reports offered limited details, investigators have yet to establish a clear motive, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

As the investigation continues, more details have emerged about Tetteh’s life and achievements.

A native of Ghana, she was pursuing a PhD at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she was enrolled in the School of Public Health.

University officials described her as an exceptional and driven student who was nearing the completion of her doctoral programme. Notably, she was on track to complete her PhD within just three years—an accelerated timeline considered highly uncommon in academic circles.

At the time of her death, Tetteh was working on a dissertation focused on improving health outcomes for adults living with diabetes in the United States.

Her research explored barriers to treatment and prevention, with particular emphasis on enhancing screening rates for diabetic retinopathy among high-risk and underserved populations.

Faculty members have paid glowing tribute to her dedication and discipline. Her academic advisor, Dr Bassam Dahman, described her as a committed scholar whose work ethic stood out among her peers, noting that she was often the first to arrive and the last to leave.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Tetteh brought over a decade of professional experience in the pharmaceutical sector, contributing to global health initiatives and research efforts. Her work bridged both academic and practical approaches to improving healthcare delivery.

In recognition of her contributions and excellence, she was posthumously honoured with the Carter G. Woodson Award by the university’s Department of African American Studies.

The award was received by members of her family in a solemn tribute to her life and legacy.

Her death has left a profound void within the academic community and among colleagues who remember her as a passionate researcher committed to advancing public health.