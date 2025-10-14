3 hours ago

Controversial Ghanaian clergyman Prophet Ajagurajah has sparked discussion online after expressing amusement and approval over the ongoing family feud surrounding the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

In an interview on Okay FM that surfaced on social media on October 13, 2025, the prophet said he was “very pleased” with the disputes between the late musician’s two wives — Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni — who are reportedly clashing over burial arrangements and inheritance matters.

According to Ajagurajah, the controversy has helped keep Daddy Lumba’s name in the public spotlight, something he described as “a positive outcome.”

“What Lumba’s wives are doing is very nice. Haven’t you seen that Lumba’s name is always in the news? That is how I want mine to be,” he said with a laugh.

“That’s exactly what I want — my wives should fight when I die, so people will keep talking about me. Even the ghosts will be proud of Lumba because women are fighting over him,” he added jokingly.

“If you ask me, I think the younger wife will win. She was closer to him and knew his secrets. Daddy Lumba introduced her to many influential people, so she has more recognition,” he said.

The outspoken prophet went on to humorously declare his intention to marry multiple wives, stating that he would not mind if similar drama surrounded his name after his death.Ajagurajah also offered his personal view on the ongoing dispute between the two women, predicting that Odo Broni, the younger wife, would eventually win any legal case that might arise.His remarks have since drawn mixed reactions from fans and social media users — some condemning the comments as insensitive, while others viewed them as characteristic of the prophet’s unfiltered and humorous personality.

The late Daddy Lumba, celebrated for timeless hits like “Aben Wo Ha” and “Theresa,” passed away recently, and tensions between his family members have reportedly intensified as funeral preparations continue.