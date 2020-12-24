3 hours ago

The 2024 general elections if far away but God has revealed its outcome to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

In audio available, the Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International told Captain Smart on Angel FM that Ghana’s Presidential seat in the election will be for a woman.

He stressed that what he said was the will and “mind of God".

According to him, the first woman to be Ghana’s President will have the support of many people—most especially women.

Due to this support, Prophet Badu Kobi revealed she will do her best to make a significant improvement in Ghana.

When asked about the physical features of this woman, the man of God said she is not short—and she is not slim too.

Well, let’s wait to see what will happen in the next elections which will be held on December 7, 2024.

Listen to the audio below