The General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard El-Bernard Nelson-Eshun, has prophesied that Kennedy Agyapong will emerge as President of Ghana following the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, the prophet revealed that the outcome of the 2028 polls has already been disclosed to him and documented in a book he has authored on the future of Ghana’s elections.

According to him, divine revelation shows that Kennedy Agyapong will win the 2028 presidential race and be sworn into office on January 7, 2029.

“There are many things God has shown me about the 2028 elections, and I have written them in a book. Kennedy Agyapong will win and will be sworn in as President of Ghana on January 7, 2029,” he declared.

Prophet El-Bernard also noted that he is holding back further political revelations until the National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially announces the date for its internal elections.

He explained that once the party’s processes are underway, he will publicly disclose who, according to his prophecy, will lead the NDC into the 2028 general elections.