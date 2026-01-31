1 hour ago

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has publicly apologized after his widely circulated prediction that Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would win the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries failed to materialize.

In a statement issued after the vote, the founder of Spiritlife Revival Ministries acknowledged that his prophetic declaration — made through a book, videos and media interviews — did not come to pass and accepted full responsibility.

“I stated that Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong would win the primaries and become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party. That word did not come to pass. I missed it. I was wrong, I am deeply sorry, and I ask for your forgiveness,” he said. ElBernard said many people had trusted his words because they were delivered with “prophetic authority,” and admitted that some followers may have been affected emotionally, spiritually and politically.

“Because I spoke publicly with prophetic authority, many people trusted my word… I take full responsibility for this prophetic word. I sincerely apologize to everyone who trusted my word and was hurt, disappointed, or negatively impacted in any way,” he added.

The preacher stressed that he was not shifting blame and described the failed prophecy as a moment of reflection and accountability, pledging greater discernment in how future revelations are communicated.

His apology comes after former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia emerged the clear winner in the NPP’s nationwide delegate vote to select the party’s flagbearer for the 2028 general elections, defeating Kennedy Agyapong and three other contenders. ElBernard concluded by asking supporters in Ghana and abroad for forgiveness and reaffirming his commitment to “integrity, growth, and truth.”