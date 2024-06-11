1 hour ago

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, has issued a warning to fellow pastors about endorsing any presidential hopefuls in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

He emphasized that it contradicts divine principles for clergymen to pray for victory for any political contender, as it sows discord within the congregation.

The clergyman revealed that his awareness of the issue came upon viewing a clip on social media, showing some pastors praying for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next president of Ghana.

Prophet Oduro urged his peers to counsel presidential aspirants rather than publicly advocating for them.

“I saw a footage where some of our brothers and sisters were praying for the vice president to become the next president of Ghana. What a shock! Preachers, I call you to order. Don’t compromise the dignity and the glory of God.

"As representatives of God, you shouldn’t take sides or support one candidate over the other. That is not the spirit of God. We can only offer advice, but we shouldn’t pray for you to become the next president,” he said while preaching to his congregation.

Dr. Bawumia has been visiting various churches as he seeks to address their challenges if his presidential bid is successful.

The vice president will be competing with the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and other candidates from various political parties in the elections scheduled for December 7, 2024.

Watch the video below: