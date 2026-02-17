2 hours ago

The founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Prophet Opambour, has joined the heated national conversation surrounding viral videos allegedly involving a foreign national and several Ghanaian women.

In a video circulated online on February 16, 2026, the outspoken cleric addressed the issue during a televised sermon, offering blunt commentary on what has become one of the most debated social media controversies in recent days.

Reacting to the footage, which allegedly shows intimate encounters secretly recorded and shared online, Prophet Opambour argued that the actions of the women involved should not be framed as a national disgrace.

“They can’t embarrass Ghana or John Mahama’s reputation. They have embarrassed themselves. Their families are not part of it. The tribe they come from is also not part of this embarrassment,” he said.

According to the preacher, the incident should be viewed through the lens of individual responsibility rather than collective shame. He insisted that the country’s image remains intact and that the conduct of those involved reflects personal choices, not societal values.

Prophet Opambour further suggested that stronger moral guidance and counselling could have prevented the situation, questioning the judgement displayed in the alleged encounters.

“If they had good advice, they wouldn’t have engaged in such a foolish act. Are they women or animals? Any woman who finds it interesting to talk openly about sexual activity is very easy to sleep with,” he added.

The controversy centres on a man identified online as Yaytseslav, who claims to be Russian. He began trending in Ghana on February 12, 2026, after multiple videos showing his interactions with Ghanaian women surfaced across social media platforms.

Some of the clips reportedly capture him engaging women in casual conversations around public spaces, including the vicinity of Accra Mall.

Other reports allege that he later invited some of the women to his apartment, where private conversations and moments were allegedly recorded using Meta smart glasses without their consent and shared online.

The incident has ignited nationwide debate around consent, privacy, victim-blaming, digital exploitation, and the role of social media in amplifying sensitive content.

While opinions remain deeply divided, calls for legal action and stronger digital safety protections continue to grow.