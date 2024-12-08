22 minutes ago

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has attributed a significant part of the party's recent electoral victory to the spiritual guidance of Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah.

In a statement following the NDC’s success in the general elections, Gyamfi expressed deep gratitude for the prophet's prayers and prophetic support, which he believes played a pivotal role in securing the win.

According to Gyamfi, Prophet Owusu Bempah’s spiritual interventions, especially during critical moments of the campaign, provided a sense of hope and strength for the party.

He emphasized that the prophet’s prophetic declarations were a source of encouragement to the NDC, helping to unite the party and ensure a victory that resonated with Ghanaians.

While the NDC’s electoral triumph was largely attributed to its grassroots campaigns and strong political strategies, Gyamfi’s acknowledgment of spiritual support highlights the increasingly intertwined role of religion and politics in Ghana.

He also praised the party’s supporters and leadership for their dedication and hard work in securing the mandate.

Prophet Owusu Bempah, known for his influential presence in the religious and political landscapes, has been a prominent figure in the country’s political discourse.

His involvement with the NDC is seen as part of a broader trend where religious figures lend their influence to political causes, often shaping the dynamics of elections.

As the NDC looks forward to its term in power, Gyamfi’s comments underscore the importance of both spiritual and political support in achieving success.

The party remains focused on its plans to bring about change and fulfill its promises to the people of Ghana, with continued backing from its religious supporters.