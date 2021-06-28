28 minutes ago

Protests broke out in the Municipal town of Ejura in the Ashanti Region as anger mounts over the alleged murder of a 40-year-old man.

The demonstration started late Monday after news broke that Ibrahim Mohammed had died while on referral at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Believed to be a member of pressure group #FixTheCountry he is reported to have suffered machete wounds and bruises during an attack by unknown assailants in the late hours of Friday, June 25.

His death has sparked widespread anger among the youth as they flood the streets to demand justice for the deceased.

The police is on high alert to protect life and property.

Source: Daily Mail GH