The New Patriotic Party, NPP, Parliamentary Candidate, for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Aseidu Bekoe, Aka Protozoa is advocating for an Accident Emergency Center at Suhum Government Hospital.

The Suhum Government Hospital serves as an emergency centre whenever accidents occur on the Accra to Kumasi Highway almost every month but lacks additional medical equipment to attend to all trauma, medical and surgical emergency cases.

However, to upgrade the Health Facility with additional medical equipment, the Director of Political Affairs to the Chief of Staff, the Accident Emergency Center will serve as the main entry point for in-patient admissions to other departments such as surgery and internal medicine and therapeutics at the hospital.

Protozoa said this when he stormed the Hospital with the Non-Governmental Organisation, Sapiens Ghana Foundation to educate the medical staff on a project dubbed "Baby Bundle Initiative.

Frank Asiedu Bekoe said, "We have noted that many individuals fail to visit the hospital especially pregnant women for checkups and review for the entire nnine-monthperiod".

On other related matters, he noted "But for some of these interventions that we are bringing on board where we shall be giving baby bundles will motivate the pregnant women to report to the hospital in between times so that the doctor will help them in case there are some hidden illness or complications before the labour period".

"This is what we are bringing on board to support health care in Suhum, today we met the doctors, nurses and some midwives to have discussions and a short training for the initiative "

"We are trying to gather the data and hopefully in a month the initiative will commence, I promise to give all the needed support it deserves to ensure the initiative becomes a reality" he added.

Protozoa noted that his outfit has engaged some NGOs who will soon upgrade the Government Hospital with Oxygen assigned to each bed at the facility.

Frank Aseidu Bekoe famously as Protozoa in collaboration with the Non-governmental Organization (NGO), extended education to all medical practitioners on a project dubbed "Baby Bundle Initiative.

The foundation seeks to collaborate with hospitals, clinics, birthing centres and other healthcare workers, as well as antenatal care providers, who will assess needs and make referrals.

The project aims to provide packages to vulnerable and at-risk mothers - baby items, such as those living in poverty or poor healthcare access, to collaborate with hospitals, clinics, birthing centres and other healthcare workers, as well as antenatal care providers who will assess need and make referrals to the Foundation.

However, he appealed to all Indigenous from the Constituency who were in the diaspora to come on board and help the development of Suhum.