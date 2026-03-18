4 hours ago

The Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has revealed that compensation for public sector workers now takes up the largest share of government expenditure, placing significant strain on Ghana’s national budget.

Speaking during a dialogue between government officials and organised labour on Tuesday, March 17, Dr. Forson described the rising wage bill as a major structural challenge facing the economy.

“Mr President, compensation of Ghana’s employees is currently the largest share of government’s expenditure,” he stated.

According to the minister, employee compensation accounts for 39% of total government spending, compared to 32% for debt servicing and 29% for grants to other government institutions.

Dr. Forson explained that the growing wage bill is creating a “crowding effect”, limiting the government’s ability to fund key areas such as infrastructure, social services, and operational needs.

He warned that this trend raises concerns about fiscal sustainability, especially as the country seeks to stabilise its economy and manage public finances effectively.

While acknowledging that fair wages are a constitutional right under Article 24(1), the Finance Minister emphasised the need for careful management of public sector compensation.

He called on stakeholders, including organised labour, to work with government to find a balanced approach that ensures fair remuneration without undermining economic stability.

“We must collaborate to strike a balance between fair compensation and sustainable fiscal management,” he urged.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions on wages and conditions of service, as government navigates competing demands on limited financial resources.