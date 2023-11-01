16 minutes ago

PUMA, the kit sponsor for Ghana national teams, has revealed a captivating set of fanwear designs as the Black Stars prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In anticipation of the tournament, PUMA has introduced a fresh jersey design for Ghana, offering fans an opportunity to show their support in style.

The new design not only showcases the vibrant colors of the Ghanaian flag but also pays homage to the nation's rich cultural heritage.

The jersey incorporates intricate 'kente' patterns, celebrating Ghana's culture and traditions.

These kente strips not only provide a unique and visually appealing element to the jersey but also symbolize the resilience and strength of the Ghanaian people.

The fanwear collection offers a variety of designs and styles, all prominently featuring the red, yellow, and green hues of the Ghanaian flag.

The official unveiling event featured some of Ghana's top football stars, such as Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Baba Iddrisu, proudly wearing the new fanwear.

Ghana is eager to end their 41-year trophy drought and capture the AFCON title once again.

The last time they secured the championship was in 1982, clinching their fourth continental title.

As the anticipation for the upcoming AFCON tournament builds, these vibrant fanwear designs will undoubtedly provide fans with a stylish way to support their beloved team.