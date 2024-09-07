3 hours ago

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has held an interactive session on Jubilee Radio in Keta as part of its ongoing outreach to consumers in the southern part of the Volta Region.

The session was led by Agbesi Foli, the Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional PURC, and focused on educating the public about the Commission’s complaints policy and procedures, as well as their rights and responsibilities as utility consumers.

The engagement aimed to inform listeners about various complaints categories, benchmarks for service providers, and practical tips for energy and water conservation. This outreach was part of the PURC’s broader efforts to bridge the gap between utility providers and consumers, ensuring that residents are aware of the standards expected from service providers and the mechanisms in place to resolve grievances.

During the live broadcast, listeners raised several concerns, particularly about the new billing system implemented by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). Many consumers voiced frustrations over what they described as inflated bills, with some alleging instances of harsh treatment by ECG staff during service delivery. Issues related to metering, such as malfunctioning meters and irregular readings, were also highlighted as major pain points for residents.

Agbesi Foli addressed these concerns by outlining the steps consumers can take to file complaints with the PURC. He emphasized that the Commission is committed to holding service providers accountable and ensuring that consumer complaints are resolved promptly and fairly.

Foli reassured listeners that PURC constantly monitors service provider performance against set benchmarks to safeguard consumer interests.

The session was well-received, with many listeners expressing gratitude for the opportunity to voice their concerns and gain a deeper understanding of their rights. Participants praised the PURC for its proactive approach and called for more frequent engagements to keep consumers informed and empowered.

The outreach underscores the PURC’s dedication to enhancing consumer education and advocacy, particularly in regions with gaps in information and access to regulatory services. The Commission’s efforts to foster transparency and accountability in the utility sector are vital in addressing the ongoing challenges consumers face.

The PURC has pledged to continue its engagements across the Volta Region and beyond, reinforcing its commitment to promoting fair, reliable, and efficient utility services for all Ghanaians.