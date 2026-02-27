1 hour ago

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has given the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) a 48-hour deadline to address mounting concerns over its prepaid metering system.

The directive was issued after an emergency meeting between the regulator and the power distributor, prompted by widespread consumer complaints about the rapid depletion of prepaid electricity units.

In a statement, PURC instructed ECG to submit a comprehensive report detailing the causes of the problem and the corrective measures being implemented to resolve it.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Thursday, February 26, the Acting Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr. Shafic Suleman, said the Commission’s priority is to protect consumers and ensure efficient service delivery.

“The consumer must be protected, safeguarded, and have equal access to ECG, and that is the focus. ECG is expected to act promptly to resolve the problem,” he stated.

Dr. Suleman expressed optimism that ECG would respond swiftly to the directive but cautioned that the Commission would invoke appropriate legal measures if the company fails to comply.

The move comes amid growing public frustration over prepaid billing issues, with customers calling for greater transparency and accountability from the power distributor.