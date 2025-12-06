4 days ago

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has raised strong objections to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) proposed increases in electricity and water tariffs, warning that the adjustments will effectively wipe out the 9 percent wage increment approved for workers in 2026.

Speaking on Morning Starr on Thursday, December 4, 2025, TUC Secretary-General Joshua Ansah said the union cannot accept a situation where workers receive a 9 percent salary increase in January 2026 only to face corresponding tariff hikes of 9 percent for electricity and 15 percent for water.

“You cannot give workers 9 percent in January 2026 and also slap them with 9 percent and 15 percent increases for electricity and water. We think that we cannot accept this,” he stressed.

Ansah said the TUC will demand a review of the proposed tariff adjustments and insist on proper consultations with organised labour. He also criticised the PURC for what he described as a premature announcement of the hikes, arguing that such actions undermine trust.

“We think that it is not proper. It undermines good faith. Workers cannot accept these increases of 9 percent and 15 percent in electricity and water respectively,” he added.

While acknowledging the PURC’s justification that operational costs have risen, the TUC Secretary-General pointed to ongoing inefficiencies, particularly within the water sector.

“There are so many things that a water company must fix—such as leakages during production. We think it is not right to impose a 15 percent increase in water tariffs alongside the 9 percent for electricity,” he noted.

Ansah revealed that the TUC leadership will meet on Monday to firm up its position and determine its next steps. However, he clarified that industrial action is not under consideration at this stage.

“Not now. All we want is to develop this country in peace,” he said.