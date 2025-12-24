2 hours ago

The Public Utility Workers’ Union (PUWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana, has kicked against what it describes as a rushed move by government to introduce Private Sector Participation (PSP) in the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a press release dated December 23, 2025, the Union said it had taken note of media reports indicating that government plans to appoint a transaction adviser for the transition of ECG into a PSP arrangement before the Christmas break.

PUWU expressed shock at the development, pointing out that the announcement comes at a time when an agreed turnaround programme for ECG is already being implemented. According to the Union, the reform agenda was jointly developed with the Ministry of Energy and is being carried out collaboratively by ECG management and workers under the leadership of PUWU.

The Union explained that the turnaround strategy emerged from extensive engagements with the Minister of Energy and was aimed at restoring ECG through internal restructuring and operational reforms rather than privatisation. It added that the programme was based on firm assurances from the Minister of Energy of non-interference in ECG’s operations, with clear deliverables and an implementation roadmap that are currently being strictly adhered to.

“It therefore comes as a surprise that an announcement has been made regarding the appointment of a transaction adviser,” PUWU stated.

The Union said the turnaround programme has produced notable gains over the past five months, crediting ECG workers for showing exceptional commitment, discipline and dedication.

PUWU cited improvements in revenue mobilisation, a significant reduction in system losses and a more stable power supply nationwide as key outcomes of the reform process.

The Union also noted that these achievements have been publicly acknowledged by senior government officials, including the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, during the presentation of the 2026 Budget on November 13, 2025; the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, on the floor of Parliament on November 27, 2025; and the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdullai Jinapor.

In view of these developments, PUWU said it strongly opposes any attempt to appoint a transaction adviser toward PSP, arguing that such a move risks undermining the ongoing reform agenda and reversing the progress already made.

The Union has therefore urged government to allow the turnaround programme to continue and achieve its intended objectives, rather than embarking on what it considers a premature and unnecessary move toward private sector involvement in ECG.